Come to Brae Days opens

Due to the poor weather the opening of Come to Brae Days was moved into the Brae Hall but it didn't stop the fun. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Come to Brae Days event kicked off today (Friday), but had to move inside because of the weather.

Organisers took to Facebook to inform visitors that the weather today had forced them indoors, but the weekend of events would continue.

They stated: “With the forecast we are going to move our opening to the Brae Hall. Sadly the ability bikes won’t be able to come but we still have soft play, games, laser tag, dart golf and Miss Sprinkles Shetland will still be there.”

A host of activities will be taking place across Brae this weekend.