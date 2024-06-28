More disruption on Bluemull Sound ferry service

Bigga and Geira

Shetland Islands Council is advising passengers of more disruption next week to ferry services on Bluemull Sound between Yell, Unst and Fetlar, caused by staff sickness and annual leave on this route.

On Tuesday 2nd July, the following runs are cancelled:

• Gutcher (Yell) – Belmont (Unst) at 11.50am, 12.35pm and 2pm.

• Belmont (Unst) – Gutcher (Yell) at 12.05pm, 1.45pm and 2.15pm.

On Sunday 7th July, there will be no service between 6.10am and 5.40pm. Passengers with bookings on this date should contact the booking office on 01595 745804 to make alternative bookings. The booking office is open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 1pm on Sunday.

Emergency cover remains in place on both days.

On Monday 8th July, Bluemull Sound service is expected to operate with a single vessel, Geira,. More information will follow on the details and timetable for this date.

All options using certificated crew have been explored to avoid these reductions in service. Shetland Islands Council apologises for any inconvenience to passengers.