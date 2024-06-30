Some voters still waiting for postal voting packs

Voters who have not received their postal voting packs – with just days to go before the election – are being urged to contact their local election office.

Orkney Islands Council, in charge of the election count this year, said in a statement: “We are aware of a small number of voters who are still waiting to receive their packs.

“We are assured that local delivery staff are working hard to prioritise and deliver packs as quickly as possible, but if any of these postal voters have not received their postal vote pack by Monday 1 July, they should contact the local elections office.

“Lost or undelivered postal votes can be replaced by the Returning Officer – with replacement packs available from 1st July. Voters can attend the council offices in Kirkwall and Lerwick with ID for a pack to be reissued.

“We want everyone entitled to vote to have their vote counted. We would encourage all those with a postal vote to complete and return this as soon as possible – remembering that any votes returned to council offices or at a polling station must be accompanied by a postal vote return form or they will be rejected and not counted.”