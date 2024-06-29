Southend claim Cunningsburgh’s scalp in Parish Cup

The winners of the last four Parish Cups met this afternoon, with current holders Southend coming out on top over Cunningsburgh with a 4-0 victory.

Southend, who also won the cup in 2019, went into half time one up, with a goal from Dylan Black. He scored another in the second, with great strikes from Fearghas Leslie and substitute Stuart Manson piling the misery on Cunningsburgh, who won the cup in 2021 and 2022.

Full report on the match, and from the other quarter finals of Sandwick v Unst, Whitedale v Burra and Whalsay v Westside Utd, in next week’s Shetland Times.