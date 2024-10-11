SIC confirms North Mainland by-election date

Returning officer Jan Riise confirmed a date for a potential by-election. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A January date has been pencilled in for the Shetland North by-election for the seat soon-to-be vacated by Tom Morton.

Returning officer Jan Riise identified Thursday 23rd January 2025 as the most suitable date taking account for statutory rules for local government.

A formal notice calling for nominations will be made in the coming weeks, and if the vacancy is contested, a by-election would be held on this date. The by-election count would take place the following morning on Friday 24th January.

Mr Morton’s notice of resignation is effective from midnight on Thursday 31st October 2024.