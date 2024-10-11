POLL: Can offshore wind co-exist with fishing industry? 

Smirk.

Politicians and industry representatives debated the impact of offshore wind on the fishing sector over recent days.

First Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said the two could currently not “co-exist”.

Then Shetland Fishermen’s Association’s Daniel Lawson warned the expansion of offshore renewables risked costing the fishing industry “millions and millions of pounds” every year.

Responding to Mr Lawson’s comments at the Holyrood Sources podcast, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said she saw her role as enabling the two sectors to site “alongside” one another.

