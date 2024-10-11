News

POLL: Can offshore wind co-exist with fishing industry? 

October 11, 2024 0
POLL: Can offshore wind co-exist with fishing industry? 
Smirk.

Politicians and industry representatives debated the impact of offshore wind on the fishing sector over recent days.

First Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said the two could currently not “co-exist”.

Then Shetland Fishermen’s Association’s Daniel Lawson warned the expansion of offshore renewables risked costing the fishing industry “millions and millions of pounds” every year.

Responding to Mr Lawson’s comments at the Holyrood Sources podcast, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said she saw her role as enabling the two sectors to site “alongside” one another.

What do you think? Can both sectors co-exist?  Take part in our poll and let us know your thoughts?  

Poll Maker
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.