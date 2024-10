Northern Lights at Marrister Whalsay, yesterday night. Photo: Chloe Irvine

The Mirrie Dancers were out in full force last night across the isles – with colours of green, pink and red across Whalsay.

Mirrie Dancers creating an unusual pattern at Marrister, Whalsay last night. Photo: Chloe Irvine

Mirrie Dancers shining over the pampas grass at Marrister, Whalsay. Photo: Chloe Irvine

The Northern Lights also put on a green, purple and hot pink display north of Voe.

Mirrie Dancers north of Voe. Photo: Andrew Sparks

