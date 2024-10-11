Accordion and Fiddle Festival under way

The 35th Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival is well under way.

The event kicked off on Thursday at the Festival Hub, based at Islesburgh Community Centre.

It was opened this year unusually by more than one person – consisting of the “Super Six”, made up of Sheila Bain and Billy Stuart, Isobel and John Michie and Peggy and Les McIntosh who are a group of stalwarts that travel from mainland Scotland every year.

The festival committee say they contribute a huge amount to the event, especially dancing, enthusiasm and support.

This was followed by an afternoon of music.

The committee, on its official website, said: “Officially Open!! Thank you to the fantastic Super Six who opened our festival, your heartfelt and humorous speech was lovely.

“Bring on the rest of the festival.”

The festival is the highlight of the year for many and is enjoyed by all ages and out reaches to the many communities of Shetland.

More than 50 invited visiting musicians outwith Shetland, including Full Scottish Dance Bands, smaller groups and solo musicians as well as countless local musicians, bands, groups and clubs form the basis of the festival.

The festival is also attended by various Scottish traditional dance groups, enthusiasts and tourists from all over the country.

There are also around 150 local artists performing.

The festival consists of a packed programme of events, including at Islesburgh, Garrison Theatre in Lerwick, and four outreach concerts at local community halls.

Islesburgh will host daytime sessions, shop and a bar during the day and until 2am each night after the concerts held at various halls..

The Grand Dance will be held at Clickimin in Lerwick on Saturday, with 12 bands taking to the stage for a night of Scottish and Shetland dancing.

This year’s festival runs until Sunday, finishing up with a closing ceremony held at both the Festival Hub and the Garrison Theatre.

