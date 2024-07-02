Travel disruption ‘inevitable’ at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports, union warns

Summer travel disruption is “inevitable” after workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports emphatically backed strike action.

Union Unite warned that strikes could start in mid-July, just as holidaymakers make their way abroad.

The strikes could have a serious knock-on effect for people travelling from Shetland to the mainland for their summer holidays.

Around 200 search members at Glasgow backed a strike, with 98.5 per cent in favour of a walk-out in an escalating pay dispute.

Nearly 90 per cent of workers balloted at Aberdeen also supported the move.

Unite said that, unless there was a major breakthrough in talks with security company ICTS, strikes could start from mid-July.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members, employed by ICTS at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, will not tolerate low pay.

“ICTS is a very profitable company, yet it is refusing to make our members a fair pay offer.”

Unite has urged AGS – which owns both airports – to intervene in the pay dispute.