Travel disruption ‘inevitable’ at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports, union warns

July 2, 2024 0
Summer travel disruption is “inevitable” after workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports emphatically backed strike action.

Union Unite warned that strikes could start in mid-July, just as holidaymakers make their way abroad.

The strikes could have a serious knock-on effect for people travelling from Shetland to the mainland for their summer holidays.

Around 200 search members at Glasgow backed a strike, with 98.5 per cent in favour of a walk-out in an escalating pay dispute.

Nearly 90 per cent of workers balloted at Aberdeen also supported the move.

Unite said that, unless there was a major breakthrough in talks with security company ICTS, strikes could start from mid-July.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members, employed by ICTS at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, will not tolerate low pay.

“ICTS is a very profitable company, yet it is refusing to make our members a fair pay offer.”

Unite has urged AGS – which owns both airports – to intervene in the pay dispute.

