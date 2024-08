Ewe beauty: James Nicolson with the overall sheep champion.

It was a day of sheer fun at the Voe Show as it kicked off for the 40th time today (Saturday)

For many it was a day in the glorious sunshine, while others take home the all-important winners rosettes.

Hundreds came to see the show, with dozens of cars queued up for entry shortly after 1pm.

Some decided to ditch their cars and walk the rest of the way.

Ina Reid won first place in the colour box. Poultry returned after an uncertain time across the show season last year. Adam Duncan won overall cattle for the second year in a row. Plenty of sheep on display. Emma Spence said she put a lot of work preparing her cat Banjo for its first entry at the Voe Show. There was a wide variety of categories on display after the judging took place in the morning.

For a full report and results, pick up a copy of next week’s Shetland Times.