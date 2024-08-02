Health service alerted to contaminated cocaine in Northern Isles

The Gilbert Bain Hospital.

NHS Shetland has been warned there may be contaminated cocaine circulating in the Northern Isles.

Shetland Alcohol and Drugs Partnership (SADP) today (Friday) issued a warning to healthcare providers in both Shetland and Orkney that there is evidence there is a contaminated batch of the illegal substance in circulation.

Concerns were raised after people had been hospitalised, SADP said in a social media post.

NHS Shetland said medical staff had been alerted to be ready for any potential hospitalisations.

For further information and support around cocaine, and other drug use, please visit the Shetland Drug and Alcohol Partnership Website.