Whitedale retain Fraser Cup with simple win over Celtic

Whitedale cruised to a 3-0 win over Celtic in today’s Fraser Cup final.

Tommy Haddon fired the West Side team into the lead in the first half, rifling the ball into the far corner from just inside the box.

Whitedale dominated the first half at Scalloway’s Fraser Park, but doubled their lead through a complete fluke.

A clearance from centre back Dave McKenzie bounced over Celtic keeper Taylor Lynch, who misjudged its flight, and Lynch could not scramble back in time to prevent it crossing the line.

Whitedale had the luxury of bringing on winger Greg Tulloch in the second half, as Celtic huffed and puffed.

And Tulloch ensured Whitedale kept hold of the Fraser Cup, finishing in to an empty net after a slick counter-attack.