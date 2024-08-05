Help to be offered after release of exam results

Careers advisor Vaila Angus will be taking calls.

Shetland’s careers service will hold a results clinic at Mareel on Wednesday.

Almost 145,000 Scottish pupils and students are set to receive their full higher, national and advanced results tomorrow.

An isles careers adviser will be among those offering support to young people following the release of the results.

Vaila Angus will be taking results helpline calls to assist anybody requiring assistance with their options and next steps.

“It’s really important that young people don’t make any rushed decisions when they receive their results,” Ms Angus said.

“It may be helpful to take time to check that they have explored all their options.

“If they aren’t sure then that is when it might be good to speak to someone on the results helpline, which is staffed by experienced SDS advisers from all over Scotland.

“We can help with lots of different issues, like people not getting what they expected and want to know what they can do instead, or advice on how to change courses and clearing.

“So it’s a good place to start to get help at looking at what opportunities are available with the results.”

She added advisers would be on hand to speak to young people face to face about their results.

“The results helpline is available to call all through the week, but the results clinic is an opportunity to see an adviser in person, if that helps, perhaps once a young person has had the day to think about their results.

“On top of that, we’ll be available after the helpline to provide advice and support throughout the year.

“So, young people can get in touch with careers advisers in school, at Solarhus, or just give us a call to arrange an appointment.”