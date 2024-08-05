Consultation events for new Brae High School

The first stage of community engagement for a new Brae High School will get under way soon, with the recent publication of a Proposal of Application notice.

The notice formally begins a minimum 12-week consultation period that is required before a planning application is lodged.

Two public events will take place at Brae High School, giving the community an opportunity to contribute their views to help shape the emerging design proposals.

The two drop-in events will take place on Tuesday 10th September and Tuesday 26th November, each between 3.30pm and 7.30pm, with the first event outlining the design brief for the school and providing an analysis of the current site and future options.

The follow up event will provide more detail on building designs and site layout. There will also be an online option for anyone to respond if they are unable to attend events in person.

The consultations during this pre-application period will be led by a team from Ryder Architecture.

Feedback received during these events are not representations to the council’s planning service – however, there will be an opportunity to do so once a formal planning application is submitted.

The project is part of the North Schools Programme, which is a partnership between five local authorities – Shetland Islands Council, Orkney Islands Council, Argyll and Bute Council, Moray Council and Aberdeen City Council – to work together to deliver new learning estate.

This collaboration is expected to deliver substantial financial, economic, and social impact benefits.

The Brae campus was identified as a project to be supported through phase three of the Scottish government’s £2 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme in October last year.

In January this year, Shetland Islands Council approved an outline business case for the Brae campus, with an estimated cost of approximately £42.5m, subject to the approval of a full business case at a later date.

Chairman of the council’s education and families committee, Davie Sandison, said: “We are making steady progress to realise the long-term ambition of a new high school in Brae, which will continue to be a vital asset for the North Mainland for many years to come.

“This first round of public meetings will give parents, pupils and the wider community a chance to contribute their thoughts on how the school could look and feel. I’d urge anyone who has a view to get involved at this early stage. ”