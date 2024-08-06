UPDATE: Lerwick’s South Road remains closed as water main repairs ‘taking longer than first anticipated’. 

Lerwick’s South Road remains closed as repairs to a burst water main are “taking longer than first anticipated”.

The A970 is closed between the Sound roundabout and the junction with Quoys Road.

It follows reports of a burst water main at Upper Sound.

Drivers are being diverted via Oversund Road.

Scottish Water said it would be carrying out a repair at around 8am today (Tuesday) and has advised motorists to consider alternative routes.

In an update posted at around 9.30am, Scottish Water added: “There has been substantial damage to the water main which is taking longer than first anticipated to having this excavated so we can begin with our repair.”

The fault was reported yesterday affecting customers in Upper Sound and Baila who have been experiencing an interruption to their water supply since yesterday afternoon.

Teams started work on the repair to the burst 12 inch water main yesterday evening but stopped due to health and safety reasons.

Scottish Water has apologised for the disruption.

It said properties in Lerwick whose supply has been restored may experience discolouration of water

“If you experience brown water, we advise to allow your cold-water kitchen tap to run at a reduced pressure until this runs clear. Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so and follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from your cold-water kitchen tap,”it said.



“If you experience white water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24 to 48 hours. “