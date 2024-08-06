Email hold up for exam results resolved

The Scottish Qualifications Authority says it has resolved an issue impacting on pupils who signed up to receive their exam results by email only.

The exam body says texts were not impacted, and the vast majority of learners who signed up to the MySQA email system were receiving their results as expected.

It says all learners across Scotland will also receive their physical certificate today via post.

It comes as isles MSP Beatrice Wishart has congratulated all those receiving their results today.

Results day can be exciting, after many months of hard work.

“This can also be a stressful time. If you haven’t made the grades you need for your next steps, careers advice is available from Skills Development Scotland who are holding an exam result clinic upstairs in the Mareel Café Bar on Wednesday 7th August from 10am to 3pm,” she said.

“Or check out the My World of Work website.”

Between 22nd April and 30th May 2024 tens of thousands of young people across Scotland sat assessments for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher courses.

In addition, many learners completed National 1 to National 4 qualifications, SQ Awards, Skills for Work courses, National Progression Awards and National Certificates that are continually assessed throughout the year.