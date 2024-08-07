South Road remains closed following repairs to burst water main

Lerwick’s South Road remains closed this morning (Wednesday) following repairs to a burst water main.

Scottish Water completed its repairs yesterday afternoon to the 12 inch water main which had caused an interruption to supplies for customers in Upper Sound and Baila.

The fault was first reported on Monday afternoon but work was stopped due to health and safety reasons until yesterday.

Scottish Water introduced an overland supply pipe and carried out network alterations to restore supplies to most affected customers.

Bottled water was also delivered to customers while repairs were ongoing.

Following the work, customers have been advised there many be some discolouration to their water.

People with brown water are advised to allow their cold kitchen tap to run at a reduced pressure until it runs clear.

“Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so and follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from your cold-water kitchen tap, “Scottish Water said.

“Our operatives will also carry out localised flushing of the water network here.

“If you experience white water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24 to 48 hours.

“We apologise again for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience during the repair.”

Diversions are in place but drivers are recommended to avoid the area, if possible.