Consultation on 20mph zones in town

Residents and road users are being invited to attend events to comment on proposals to introduce a speed limit of 20mph on identified roads in Lerwick.

Staff from the SIC’s roads department will attend drop-in sessions to provide more details of the streets where the 20mph speed limits are being considered.

These include in North, Central and South Lerwick. Comments on the proposals are invited from residents and road users in these areas.

The drop-in sessions are at:

• Staneyhill Hall from 3pm to 7.30pm on Monday 19th August.

• Sound Hall from 3pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday 21st August;

• Islesburgh Community Centre (Entrance Foyer) from 3pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday 28th August.

For anyone unable to attend, queries or comments can be e-mailed to roads@shetland.gov.uk

After this round of public meetings, there will be a period of formal consultation and comments considered, before a report is presented to councillors to make a final decision on any implementation of 20mph speed limits.

The proposals form part of the Scottish government’s commitment to continue the roll out of 20mph speed limits in built up areas across Scotland.

They say lower speed limits are recognised as leading to reduction in the risk of accidents and to contribute to a safer environment, encouraging more people to walk and cycle.