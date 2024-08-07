Statkraft seeks to ‘create legacy’ in Shetland by cutting turbines in response to public feedback

Statkraft's Tracey Leslie and John Thouless. Photo: Statkraft.

Developers are seeking to axe a third of the turbines from an approved windfarm in response to public feedback.

Statkraft has today (Wednesday) announced it will be submitting a fresh planning application for its Mossy Hill windfarm, near Lerwick.

The revised plans will be for eight rather than 12 turbines. But the turbines will be 155m to the tip – 10 metres taller than the original proposals.

It means the capacity of the windfarm would reduce from 48MW to 36MW – still enough to power around 22,000 homes.

Project manager John Thouless admitted it was “quite a radical” move for a developer to take.

He said the decision followed public consultation and was the “right thing” to do.

Mr Thouless said Statkraft wanted to “create a legacy” in Shetland with Mossy Hill, its two other windfarms in Yell – Beaw Field and Energy Isles – and possible hydrogen plans too.

“We want to get this one off on the right note,” he said.

“We’ve seen some of the feedback and I think it’s important we take that on board now, as opposed to recovering ground later on.”

As well as turbine changes, Mr Thouless said Statkraft also wanted to “beef up” the public amenities included in the development.

An image of what Statkraft’s new offices at the Mossy Hill site could look like.

The new plans include an office for Statkraft staff to have a permanent base in the isles as well as an “interpretive area” to tell the story of Shetland’s transition from oil and gas through to renewables.

Statkraft’s assistant Shetland project manager Tracey Leslie said there were “significant benefits … driven by what Shetlanders like myself, value”.

A key part of the plan involves improving paths through the windfarm so people of all ability levels can access the site.

Ms Leslie said the eventual intention was to create a track linking Scalloway and Lerwick, with involvement from the SIC’s outdoor access team.

The path would go from Ladies Drive parallel with the A970 towards the Black Gaet.

Other amenities contained in the new plans include toilets, water filling stations and electric vehicle charging points.

Ms Lelsie said there were many ideas and Statkraft was seeking feedback from the public.

“For me, as a Shetlander, it’s really exciting,” she added.

“Statkraft wants to leave a good legacy from this project, which is our first windfarm in Shetland.

“Based on feedback, there’s an appetite to be not just a windfarm but to be a windfarm with additional amenities local people can benefit from

“It’s something I’m really passionate about.”

Other options for consideration include community ownership of part of the windfarm, allowing Shetland to reap the full rewards of the revenue generated by one or more of the turbines.

Statkraft bought Mossy Hill last year, along with Beaw Field.

It will be holding public exhibitions this month, to share further details of the scheme, and allow people to quiz the project team.