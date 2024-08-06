UPDATE: Burst water main in South Road expected repaired

The burst water main in South Road, Lerwick, has been repaired this evening (Tuesday).

Scottish Water announced the works were complete by 6.45pm this evening.

The road is still closed with a diversion in place.

The road has been closed since the fault was reported yesterday.

Households in Lower Baila and Upper Sound suffered interruption to their water supplies.

However, an overland supply has restored supply to all of the affected properties.

Bottled water was delivered to all affected customers yesterday evening, and further supplies were available for customers to collect at Lower Baila opposite Sound school.

Scottish Water has advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.