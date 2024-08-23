Tesco adds Scan as you Shop feature to Lerwick store

Customers at Lerwick’s Tesco supermarket will now be able to scan their shopping as they go through portable scanners.

The chain said yesterday (Thursday) it had rolled out its Scan as you Shop feature in the Lerwick store.

Tesco said people now have the choice to use the mobile scanners, “tracking their spend and seeing their Clubcard price savings in real time, as well as beating any queues at checkout.”

A senior staff member from the supermarket chain was in Lerwick to oversee the roll-out yesterday.

The service sees people scan their own shopping as they go, with staff occasionally checking a few products at random in the trolley to ensure its working correctly.

Customers then pay at a designated Scan as you Shop payment area.

People can still use its normal check-outs and self-service check-outs instead, Tesco confirmed.