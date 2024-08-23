POLL: Should energy developers be told to build new homes if they want to come to Shetland? 

The Viking Energy windfarm.

The shortage of available housing in Shetland has led to calls for “imaginative” solutions to the problem.

One idea raised this week was for energy developers to be told to build new homes if they want to come to Shetland.

The accommodation would be suitable for workers while they are in Shetland building the next big project – and would leave behind homes for Shetland folk once the development has been completed.

