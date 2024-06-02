News

Tesco cancels home deliveries due to stock shortage as freight boat remains in dry dock

June 2, 2024 0
Tesco cancels home deliveries due to stock shortage as freight boat remains in dry dock

Tesco has cancelled home deliveries due to stock shortages amid the ongoing freight issues.

The supermarket told customers that its click and collect service would also be unavailable today (Sunday) and tomorrow.

It comes after more than a fortnight of freight issues caused by the Helliar requiring work in dry dock due to an issue with a propeller.

NorthLink had hoped she would be back in service by now – but she is still at the dry dock in Tyneside.

Tesco said it had only received one trailer of stock since Friday – whereas it usually receives three every day.

Shelves are bare throughout the store with no tomatoes, onions, peppers, potatoes or citrus fruits.

Other items such as pasta, cereal and pet food are also reported to be severely low on stock.

The Hildasay is next due in Lerwick tomorrow. 

She is expected to have five trailers for Tesco to replenish its stock.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.