Spurs win County Shield in dramatic final

Photo: Brian Gray

Spurs won the County Shield this afternoon (Saturday) after a thrilling final against Ness United, winning 3-2.

The match, played in glorious sunshine, was well matched in the first 30 minutes, before Spurs made the breakthrough. They followed up with two further goals in the first hald.

Ness responded magnificently in the second half and hit two goals in reply, setting up a tense last 25 minutes.

Photo: Brian Gray

Despite some late pressure from Ness, including a dramatic last-minute overhead kick, Spurs held on to win the County Shield for the first time since 2013.

