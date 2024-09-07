UPDATE: Aberdeen-Kirkwall-Lerwick ferry delayed

The Hrossey.

The Aberdeen sailing to Kirkwall and onwards to Lerwick has been delayed due to “restrictcted visibility”.

Passengers intending to travel on the Hrossey have been told the sailing has been delayed – possibly until 8am on Sunday.

NorthLink Ferries, on their website, said: “Due to restricted visibility, departure from Aberdeen may be subject to delays.

“Due to restricted visibility delaying the Hrossey’s departure from Aberdeen, this [Kirkwall] sailing may now be delayed. Further updates will follow as soon as possible.”

The scene at Aberdeen Harbour. Photo: Kevin Craigens

The 7pm sailing of the Hjaltland from Lerwick to Aberdeen has not been affected, according to the website.