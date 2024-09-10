News

NHS marks Suicide Prevention Day

Shetland Times September 10, 2024 0
NHS marks Suicide Prevention Day
The Gilbert Bain Hospital.

NHS Shetland is looking to change that narrative around the “complex issue” of suicide.

Today (Tuesday) 10th September, is Suicide Prevention Day, which is observed around the world. 

The theme for this year is changing the narrative on suicide, to raise awareness about the importance of how people understand the complexities around it.

NHS Shetland health improvement leader Nicola Balfour said it was common for people to have suicidal thoughts in Scotland. 

“We value taking part in promoting and supporting World Suicide Prevention Day,” Ms Balfour said.

“It provides us with a dedicated space that is recognised nationally to have conversations and support those who are living with thoughts of suicide as well as those who have been affected.”

Throughout this week the NHS Shetland Health Improvement Team will be linking in with activities as well as sharing a range of advice and support information. These will be promoted via the Healthy Shetland website and its social media.

If you need someone to talk to about how you are feeling now, please visit www.healthyshetland.com/signposting-to-support-services/.

Alternatively, you could contact Mind Your Head, Scottish Mental Health support or call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.org.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

NHS warning over infections
News

NHS warning over infections

NHS Shetland’s public health team is providing guidance following a rise in viral andrespiratory infections, typically associated with the winter months in Shetland. In a…

June 28, 2024 | 4.12pm
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.