NHS marks Suicide Prevention Day

NHS Shetland is looking to change that narrative around the “complex issue” of suicide.

Today (Tuesday) 10th September, is Suicide Prevention Day, which is observed around the world.

The theme for this year is changing the narrative on suicide, to raise awareness about the importance of how people understand the complexities around it.

NHS Shetland health improvement leader Nicola Balfour said it was common for people to have suicidal thoughts in Scotland.

“We value taking part in promoting and supporting World Suicide Prevention Day,” Ms Balfour said.

“It provides us with a dedicated space that is recognised nationally to have conversations and support those who are living with thoughts of suicide as well as those who have been affected.”

Throughout this week the NHS Shetland Health Improvement Team will be linking in with activities as well as sharing a range of advice and support information. These will be promoted via the Healthy Shetland website and its social media.

If you need someone to talk to about how you are feeling now, please visit www.healthyshetland.com/signposting-to-support-services/.

Alternatively, you could contact Mind Your Head, Scottish Mental Health support or call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.org.