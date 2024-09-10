Warning of inter-island ferry disruption as weather worsens with gale force winds

The SIC has warned that its inter-island ferry service may be disrupted amid gale force winds and torrential rain.

With northerly winds expected to pick up this afternoon, the council has advised people to check its voicebanks for the latest updates.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain and the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has issued a flood alert for the area.

Gulberwick Weather said on Facebook as much as 80mm of rainfall was expected in a 12 hour period – the equivalent to three-and-a-half weeks’ worth.

NorthLink Ferries has also warned of disruption to its services.