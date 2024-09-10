News

NorthLink warns of ferry disruption

Shetland Times September 10, 2024 0
 NorthLink ferry in stormy seas. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Delays are expected on NorthLink ferries over the next two days due to adverse weather forecasts.

This evening’s (Tuesday) sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick via Kirkwall could face a wait of up to an hour.

Freight vessel Helliar, also due to depart the Granite City, could face up to five hours of delay on arrival in the town.

NorthLink’s Hrossey, which was subject to seven-hour a delay at the weekend, is expected to depart on time tonight.

However, her arrival in Lerwick when she returns on Thursday is subject to two-hour delays.

Also, tomorrow’s Aberdeen-bound sailing of Hjaltland will depart at the earlier time of 4.30pm instead of 5.30 as originally scheduled.

Both freight vessels Hildasay and Helliar could face at least two hours of delays before departure tomorrow, with the northbound sailing facing a further three hour wait on arrival in Lerwick.

