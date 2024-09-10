Haar Sauna ‘thrilled to be representing Shetland’ at prestigious business award

Callum Scott with the Haar Sauna at St Ninians. Photo:Dave Donaldson

A pioneer in the outdoor sauna scene is in the running for a prestigious business award.

Haar Sauna, which operates from a converted horse box at St Ninian’s beach, has been selected as a Scottish regional finalist for The Pitch UK 2024.

Business owners Callum Scott and Hannah Mary Goodlad will be presenting their business idea to a judging panel at CodeBase, Glasgow, on 19th September.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our vision for connecting people with nature through the power of deep heat therapy, and to share our plans for the future,” the couple said.

“We’re thrilled to be representing Shetland at such a prestigious event.”

The Pitch UK launched in Bristol as a pitching competition, offering businesses the chance to share their ideas in front of a panel of industry experts.

Since then, the competition has evolved to help businesses develop their pitch and create new connections to succeed.

Competing businesses are given access to a range of resources, advice and support before they pitch – enabling them to make the most out of feedback, connections and networking opportunities on the big day.

“We’d love to have the support of the local community behind us as we compete,” the couple added.

” If anyone is interested in attending, they can message us directly for a discount code to the event.”

People can contact the couple via the Haar Sauna Facebook page.