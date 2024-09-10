News

Haar Sauna ‘thrilled to be representing Shetland’ at prestigious business award

September 10, 2024 0
Haar Sauna ‘thrilled to be representing Shetland’ at prestigious business award
Callum Scott with the Haar Sauna at St Ninians. Photo:Dave Donaldson

A pioneer in the outdoor sauna scene is in the running for a prestigious business award.

Haar Sauna, which operates from a converted horse box at St Ninian’s beach, has been selected as a Scottish regional finalist for The Pitch UK 2024.

Business owners Callum Scott and Hannah Mary Goodlad will be presenting their business idea to a judging panel at CodeBase, Glasgow, on 19th September.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our vision for connecting people with nature through the power of deep heat therapy, and to share our plans for the future,” the couple said.

“We’re thrilled to be representing Shetland at such a prestigious event.”

The Pitch UK launched in Bristol as a pitching competition, offering businesses the chance to share their ideas in front of a panel of industry experts.

 Since then, the competition has evolved to help businesses develop their pitch and create new connections to succeed.

Competing businesses are given access to a range of resources, advice and support before they pitch – enabling them to make the most out of feedback, connections and networking opportunities on the big day.

“We’d love to have the support of the local community behind us as we compete,” the couple added.

” If anyone is interested in attending, they can message us directly for a discount code to the event.”

People can contact the couple via the Haar Sauna Facebook page.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.