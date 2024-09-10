World’s largest offshore construction vessel returns to Dales Voe
The world’s largest offshore construction vessel has returned to Lerwick to offload material from a North Sea oilfield.
Pioneering Spirt has now visited the Dales Voe deep-water base three times in the last four years.
Lerwick Port Authority said her visits have reinforced Lerwick’s reputation as a leader in decommissioning and recycling offshore structures.
She entered the harbour on Monday 8 September to offload a cargo of materials from a
North Sea oilfield direct to quayside at Lerwick Port Authority’s Dales Voe Base, followed by
several days’ demobilisation and then remobilisation for her next project.
Operated by Allseas, the huge 382-metres-long and 124-metres wide vessel is designed to
support decommissioning and installation projects in the energy industries.
Pioneering Spirit first arrived in Lerwick in August 2020 – her first call at a UK port – when
delivering the 14,200 tonnes Ninian Northern platform topsides, returning in April 2022 with
the field’s 8,500 tonne steel support jacket.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment