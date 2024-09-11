Consultation on new Brae School begins

Consultations began on the new Brae School yesterday.

Consultations have begun on the new £42.5 million Brae School with bairns, staff and members of the public getting a look at proposed designs.

The first drop-in session was held yesterday (Tuesday), giving people the opportunity to contribute their views to help shape the emerging design proposals for the new school.

Partner at Ryder Architecture Chris Malcolm said this process was “spinning a number of plates” while trying to get the best outcome for everyone concerned.

The exhibition of current proposals is hoped to have the new building completed by late 2027, with an estimated start date in the second half of next year.

The potential look of the proposed site.

The project is awaiting planning permission with approval expected in early 2025.

Attending the event, SIC education and families committee chairman Davie Sandison said he was impressed by what he had saw.

However he said it was important to get the thoughts of everyone in the community who use the school.

The Shetland Central councillor said this was a time to “think long-term and be ambitious.”

“This is going to be around for 50 years,” Mr Sandison told The Shetland Times. “This is a generational project.”

Consultations were led by a team from Ryder Architecture, with an online option for anyone to respond if they are unable to attend events in person.

If all goes to plan, the new building could be completed in late 2027.

A second drop-in event is planned for Tuesday 26th November, between 3.30pm and 7.30pm, with more detail on emerging building designs and site layout.

This project is part of the North Schools Programme, a ground breaking partnership between five local authorities in the north of Scotland to work together to deliver a new learning estate.

This collaboration is expected to deliver substantial financial, economic, and social impact benefits.