Roadworks outside Queen’s Hotel extended again

September 11, 2024 0
The roadworks along South Commercial Street are expected to be completed on Friday – but it will be another three weeks before it reopens.

The SIC’s roads report said there would be a three week “curing period” after the works are completed to allow the bedding material to fully set.

Works to reflag a section of carriageway began on 8th July and were expected to involved a six week closure.

However, the closure had to be extended for another four weeks due to issues with the roofing project at the Queen’s Hotel.

The work has also involved the reinstatement of a large number of failed slabs.

