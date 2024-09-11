News Videos

Dramatic video shows extent of flooding at Kergord 

September 11, 2024 0
Dramatic video shows extent of flooding at Kergord 

A shocking video has revealed the extent of the flooding at Kergord following yesterday’s (Tuesday)  torrential rain.

Vincent Tonner posted the video on Facebook yesterday evening and it had already received more than 25,000 views by this morning.

Kergord was among the areas hardest hit by yesterday’s flooding.

A number of landslides have also been reported, resulting in road closures.

The SIC said yesterday the A968 Dales Lees road between Voe and Firth in the North Mainland was closed to all through traffic.

It said the road would be cleared this morning.

A landslide also temporarily blocked a road in Wester Quarff but this has since been cleared.

Gulberwick Weather reported that 26.4mm of rain had fallen by 5.30pm yesterday – around a week’s worth in less than a day.

Other weather stations around Shetland recorded more than twice that amount.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued a flood alert.

The SIC has been approached for an updated list of road closures.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.