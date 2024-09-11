Dramatic video shows extent of flooding at Kergord 

A shocking video has revealed the extent of the flooding at Kergord following yesterday’s (Tuesday) torrential rain.

Vincent Tonner posted the video on Facebook yesterday evening and it had already received more than 25,000 views by this morning.

Kergord was among the areas hardest hit by yesterday’s flooding.

A number of landslides have also been reported, resulting in road closures.

The SIC said yesterday the A968 Dales Lees road between Voe and Firth in the North Mainland was closed to all through traffic.

It said the road would be cleared this morning.

A landslide also temporarily blocked a road in Wester Quarff but this has since been cleared.

Gulberwick Weather reported that 26.4mm of rain had fallen by 5.30pm yesterday – around a week’s worth in less than a day.

Other weather stations around Shetland recorded more than twice that amount.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued a flood alert.

The SIC has been approached for an updated list of road closures.