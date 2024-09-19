Ballet film comes to isles

Scottish Ballet has announced the award-winning feature film Starstruck will hit screens in the Mareel next month.

The company’s revival of Gene Kelly’s Pas de Dieux, will return to cinemas from 17th to 25th October in cinemas in Belfast, Dumfries, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Orkney, Shetland, Stirling and Stornoway, with tickets on sale now.

Set to Gershwin’s Concerto in F, with extracts from Chopin, Starstruck was awarded Best Dance Film at the 2022 Critic’s Circle National Dance Awards.

The cinema screenings will also include a short ‘making of’ film featuring cast and crew interview, following the credits.