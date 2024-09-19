Heartbroken mum launches appeal to say ‘goodbye’ to teenage son 

Laura Mcknight with her son Makenzie (left).

A bereaved mother has launched an appeal for accommodation after her 16-year-old son died on Saturday.

Laura Mcknight who lives on the Scottish mainland is set to travel to Shetland on the NorthLink ferry tomorrow evening to say “goodbye” to her son Makenzie.

However, Ms Mcknight said she needs accommodation for herself and her three children.

“I would only need somewhere with two double beds and air B&Bs are quite expensive around Shetland,” she said in the appeal.

“I’m on universal credit and don’t have the fund or family members to stay with.”

• It has since been reported that accommodation has been found.