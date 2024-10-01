Man told girl ‘I hate kids’ after making unwanted advances towards teens at community event

A young man from Scalloway assaulted a 12-year-old girl at a community event after making unwanted advances towards teens.

Anthony William Petrie, 21, admitted assault and disorderly behaviour when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).

The court heard how Petrie’s behaviour at the event earlier this year had been described as “weird and creepy”.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said Petrie, of Houl Road, was intoxicated and behaving inappropriately around older girls at the event – aged 14.

Mr MacKenzie said the accused had been getting in their personal space and making “unwanted advances” by putting his arms around them.

The court heard how event supervisors warned him about his behaviour on a number of occasions.

An off-duty policeman also spoke to him about his behaviour.

When his advance on one of the older girls was “rebuffed”, Mr Mackenzie said Petrie walked away, grabbed hold of a 12-year-old girl, pulled her “forcefully” towards him and said in her ear: “I hate kids”

“This 12-year-old was extremely distressed,” said the fiscal.

“She went to speak to her mother and she was crying so hard that she was struggling to get her breath.”

Soon after, Petrie was told he was no longer welcome at the event.

His response, the fiscal said, was to shout, swear and act aggressively towards the supervisors.

He told them: “You will live to fucking regret this.”

Mr MacKenzie said there was a “sexual element” to the offence but it was not significant enough to trigger further requirements.

He acknowledged there were “concerns” about Petrie.

Defence agent Tommy Allan asked for the sheriff to adjourn for the preparation of reports ahead of sentencing.

He said there would be mitigation including some “developmental issues” as well as mental health issues, which he said would be addressed in the reports.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned for reports and continued bail for Petrie.

Petrie is due back in court for sentencing on 23rd October.