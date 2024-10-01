News

West Side community 'shocked and upset' after house fire death confirmed

Emergency services have confirmed one person has died in a house fire near Walls.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.09pm last night (Monday) to reports of a house fire near Walls with six appliances on the scene.

Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandness and Walls Community Council chairman Ian Walterson said people were “shocked and very upset to hear this devastating news”.

He said the council, on behalf of the community, would like to pass their sincere condolences to the family involved in this tragic incident.

“We would also like to thank all members of the emergency services teams who attended the scene and did everything they could in what would have been very difficult circumstances,” he added.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire and enquiries are ongoing.

