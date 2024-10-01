News Videos

Cope team strut their stuff with a daily dance to kick-start ‘Active October’ fundraiser

October 1, 2024 0
Cope team strut their stuff with a daily dance to kick-start ‘Active October’ fundraiser

The team at Cope have kick started their “Active October” fundraiser with a video showcasing the first of their daily dances.

Workers at Cope’s  Shetland Home Co store were making moves and cutting shapes to Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.

The video was soon spreading cheer across social media, attracting hundreds of likes and many positive comments.

And there will be more to come – with the team saying they will be dancing every day this month.

The social enterprise and charity, which provides employment and skill development for adults with learning disabilities or autism, has embarked upon an Active October fundraiser.

Over the course of the month, the team will take part in daily “positive physical and mental exercise”.

According to their Go Fund Me page, there will be daily dances, cycles, skips and even a chilly dip in the North Sea.

“Some of us will be exercising the mind as well with daily reading challenges and meditation,” they added.

“This is all about participation and focus on health and wellbeing.

“If you are in our shops, please feel free to join in.”

Money raise through the fundraiser will go towards improving services and activities at Cope.

To find out more or to donate visit the Go Fund Me page.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.