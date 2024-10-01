Cope team strut their stuff with a daily dance to kick-start ‘Active October’ fundraiser

The team at Cope have kick started their “Active October” fundraiser with a video showcasing the first of their daily dances.

Workers at Cope’s Shetland Home Co store were making moves and cutting shapes to Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.

The video was soon spreading cheer across social media, attracting hundreds of likes and many positive comments.

And there will be more to come – with the team saying they will be dancing every day this month.

The social enterprise and charity, which provides employment and skill development for adults with learning disabilities or autism, has embarked upon an Active October fundraiser.

Over the course of the month, the team will take part in daily “positive physical and mental exercise”.

According to their Go Fund Me page, there will be daily dances, cycles, skips and even a chilly dip in the North Sea.

“Some of us will be exercising the mind as well with daily reading challenges and meditation,” they added.

“This is all about participation and focus on health and wellbeing.

“If you are in our shops, please feel free to join in.”

Money raise through the fundraiser will go towards improving services and activities at Cope.

To find out more or to donate visit the Go Fund Me page.