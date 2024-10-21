Leader shortlisted for award among ‘most devoted’ councillors in Great Britain

Political leader Emma Macdonald has been shortlisted for a prestigious local government award.

Mrs Macdonald is up for “leader of the year” in the 2024 Cllr Awards

Hosted by The Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA, which is the UK’s largest charity fund manager, the awards aim to showcase the “vital contributions” of councillors.

Organisers said competition was “extremely tight” with more than 350 nominations across five categories covering the councils in England, Wales and Scotland.

These have been whittled down to a shortlist of 44.

Mrs Macdonald said she was “definitely surprised to be shortlisted”.

“The role of local government is so important and it’s a real privilege to have the opportunity to be the council leader,

“Local government has a huge amount of dedicated councillors across Scotland so it is really good to see some of them being recognised in the nominations.

LGIU chief executive Jonathan Carr-West said: “The judging panel was blown away by the number of extremely high quality nominations this year, with councillors up and down the country going the extra mile for residents.

“The shortlist for the 2024 Cllr Awards contains the most devoted elected representatives in England, Wales and Scotland.

“With councils operating under enormous pressure, these awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors achieve in the places we live.

“Congratulations to all the councillors nominated and shortlisted and I look forward to announcing the winners in November.”

The Scottish winners will be announced at the City Chambers in Edinburgh on Thursday 14th November.