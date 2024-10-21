NorthLink ferry to leave early
Tonight’s southbound sailing from Lerwick will leave earlier than scheduled due to forecasted adverse weather.
Hjaltland was to depart the town at 5.30pm but will now leave an hour earlier instead.
A passenger was airlifted to hospital because of a suspected broken bone on Hjaltland‘s journey north from Aberdeen last night.
The journey was affected by poor conditions brought on by Storm Ashley.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning over the weekend, with it ending at midnight this morning.
