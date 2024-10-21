News

NorthLink ferry to leave early

Shetland Times October 21, 2024 0
Tonight’s southbound sailing from Lerwick will leave earlier than scheduled due to forecasted adverse weather.

Hjaltland was to depart the town at 5.30pm but will now leave an hour earlier instead.

A passenger was airlifted to hospital because of a suspected broken bone on Hjaltland‘s journey north from Aberdeen last night.

The journey was affected by poor conditions brought on by Storm Ashley.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning over the weekend, with it ending at midnight this morning.

