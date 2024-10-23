News

Police appeal for information after Lerwick break-in

Shetland Times October 23, 2024 0
Police Scotland. 

Police are appealing for information following a housebreaking at a property in the Kveldsro Gardens area of Lerwick.

The break-in happened between noon on Friday, 18th October, and noon on Saturday, 19th October.

Detective Constable Michael Greshon said: “Fortunately nothing appears to have been taken but enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible as this kind of crime causes misery in our communities.

“We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has information that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

If you can help, contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2793 of Saturday, 19 October, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

