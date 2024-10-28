News

Student bursary allocation ends this week

Students have until Thursday to apply for the fund. Photo: John schnobrich

The deadline for student bursary applications to the Glasgow Orkney and Shetland Benevolent Society is fast approaching.

Students from Orkney or Shetland who are attending an educational or training course in Glasgow this year can approach the society for assistance.

Go to their website www.gosbenevolentsociety.co.uk for an online application. They do not require any further information or reporting from awardees.

The deadline is Thursday 31st October.

