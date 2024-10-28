Sign language at this year’s panto

This year’s pantomime has already achieved a first, with a British Sign Language-interpreted performance scheduled to take place.

The special performance of Babes in the Wood is being staged by Open Door Drama Group.

Organisers say the move, being made in conjunction with Shetland Community Connections, marks a first for theatre in the isles.

They are keen that the deaf community have the opportunity to enjoy the special performance at the Garrison Theatre on Saturday 7th December.

Doors open at 1.30pm.