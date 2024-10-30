UDATED: NorthLink bookings now available

Folk looking to finalise their festive travel plans have been advised NorthLink has opened its bookings for the new year.

The ferry operator said yesterday its team was “finalising details” ahead of opening up from January onwards.

And they have now opened.

It follows the Scottish government’s unpopular announcement earlier this month that fares would be increasing by 10 per cent in 2025.

There had already been an increase of 8.7 per cent in April.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop confirmed the price hike in a letter to Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

She acknowledged the move would be “unwelcome” but said it was “necessary to enable continued investment in new vessels and infrastructure”.

Transport Scotland is progressing plans for two new freighter-flex vessels, which are hoped to enter service by 2029.

A funding decision is expected by the end of the year.