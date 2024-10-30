‘You have beautiful sunsets, seals and lobsters’ says commercial diver as he is handed a year’s driving ban

Slupianek's Toyota Hilux.

A commercial diver who crashed his car and then failed to give a breath sample has apologised to the people of Shetland – praising the isles for their beautiful sunsets, seals and lobsters.

Michal Slupianek was praised for the “eloquent” comments he made in mitigation at Lerwick Sheriff Court today – but that did not spare him a £300 fine and year’s driving ban.

The 40-year-old from Upton in Merseyside had been in Shetland to work on a cabling project when he crashed his Toyota Hilux on the A970 near the Bigton turnoff on 5th October.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the accused managed to get back to Lerwick to arrange for the vehicle to be recovered.

The police were also aware and identified Slupianek as the driver, arresting him on suspicion of drink driving.

Mr MacKenzie said the accused refused to give a breath specimen and questioned the reliability of the device.

Representing himself, Slupianek said he was “100 per cent guilty.”.

He said there had been a “misunderstanding” about what the police officers had been asking him.

However, Slupianek said he wanted to apologise to the officers, whom he recognised were “only doing their job”.

He also asked to apologise to everyone in the court for “wasting their time”.

And he asked to apologise to the “people of Shetland”.

He said Shetland had “beautiful sunsets, seals and lobsters”

“It’s a beautiful place and I would like to say my apologise to the people in the island.”

Slupianek then gave a detailed account of his career and how he had decided to change his life to become a commercial diver, spending his life savings on securing the necessary qualifications.

He said he lived with his mother, sister and niece who relied upon him and his income.

Without a driving licence, he said his job was “almost impossible” as he regularly had to travel throughout England, Wales and Scotland at short notice.

“The driving licence is everything to me,” he said.

Following the crash, he said he lost his job, and incurred costs of around £25,000 to repair the damaged vehicle.

Shortly after, he learned his father had died and he had to arrange the funeral.

He said it was one of the worst times of his life.

While he accepted he deserved to be punished, he asked the court to consider those who depended on him.

Sheriff Ian Cruikshank said Slupianek had made “very eloquent” comments in mitigation and provided lots of personal information.

The sheriff said he was “not unsympathetic” to Slupianek’s situation but added that he had no alternative but to impose a period of disqualification.

Slupianek can have the 12 month period of disqualification reduced by a quarter if he takes the drink driver rehabilitation course.