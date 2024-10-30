Fisherman ordered to pay £3,500 compensation after knocking man unconscious at Trench Bar

A fisherman who assaulted two men, knocking one unconscious and breaking his collarbone, has been ordered to pay £3,500 compensation.

Connor Millar, 26, was also ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work and undergo 18 months of supervision when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court for sentencing today (Wednesday).

The court heard Millar had been at Trench Bar with two old school friends on 30th December last year when he said something “in jest” to a woman, which led to one of the complainers challenging him.

Millar, of Hoofields in the town, grabbed the man by his clothing, threw him the ground and repeatedly punched him, causing him injury.

When another man tried to intervene, Millar knocked him out and broke his collar bone.

Defence agent Paul Barnett acknowledged his client’s two previous assault convictions would be a cause of concern – but said his latest offence happened when he was 19.

Mr Barnett described his client as a “hard working young man” who earned a good living as a fisherman.

Millar’s skipper provided the court with a reference indicating he was a well thought of crew member.

Mr Barnett said Millar noted a report prepared for the hearing indicated his client felt regret and shame about being back in court.

He said his client asked to reiterate his “remorse” for what happened and the injuries he inflicted, particularly to the man whose collar bone he broke.

The solicitor said Millar did not usually drink but had on the night in question, which meant his memory was “less than perfect”.

From what he could remember, he claimed the comment to the woman was made in “jest” although he accepts it was “not well received”.

“The complainer has challenged him about the remarks and things seem to have escalated from there,” he said.

Mr Barnett said Millar recognised what happened was “completely unacceptable” adding that he “should be old enough to know better”.

He noted the report had identified Millar as being of “low risk” of reoffending.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Millar pay £750 compensation to the first complainer and £2,750 to the second.

He said it was imposed as an alternative to a custodial disposal.