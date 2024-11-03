Young people invited to join sports panel

Young people are being invited to apply to represent their generation in sport.

ClubSport Shetland is opening applications tomorrow (Monday) for its new Young People’s Sports Panel (YPSP).

There are spaces for eight people aged 14-23 to join the panel.

It comes after gaps were identified in the sporting community and views were raised indicating more could be done to engage young leaders in decision making and projects.

Shetland Islands Council’s sports development officer Jack Clubb said he was delighted the new panel was being launched.

“We know how much impact similar groups have had nationally, and how many opportunities they have created for young people in Scotland,” he said.

“We’re excited to be able to develop and support more young leaders in Shetland and to provide young people with a platform to be decision makers in local and national sport.”

Scottish ClubSport’s national development manager Gary Grieve said the organisation was proud to support the creation of the first Shetland YPSP.

“Youth leadership and youth voice is key to supporting local sport, and through this new partnership we are ensuring that the voice of young people is heard across club sport, locally and nationally,” he added.

Applications are open from 9am tomorrow until 5pm on 29th November.

Successful applicants will be invited for interview.

More information on the panel, and links to the application form, can be found here.