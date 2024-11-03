Free screening clinics offered amid big increase in mouth cancer

Photo by Pixabay.

Dental teams are urging people to “get to know your mouth” to help tackle rising cancer rates.

NHS Shetland’s dental service said mouth cancer was increasing and affecting younger people.

While the disease is often linked to lifestyle factors such as smoking, excess alcohol and poor diets, it is not fully understood why mouth cancer is on the rise.

And as the cancer is often not detected until it reaches its most advanced stage, treatments are complex and survival rates are low.

For this reason, mouth cancer campaigners are encouraging everyone to carry out regular self-checks at home, for any of the signs of the disease.

NHS Shetland is also offering free screening clinics on Thursday as part of Mouth Cancer Action Month,

Oral health improvement nurse Angela Hopwood is asking people in Shetland to be #MouthAware.

“Using this hashtag on social media will also provide further information about preventing mouth cancer,” she said.

“Get to know your mouth, by carrying out a simple check of your mouth just once a month.

“Find out what is ‘normal’ for you and for anything unusual or of concern, please see your GP or a dentist urgently.

“It can greatly reduce the risks of late diagnosis.

“All you need is a bathroom mirror and a decent light source.”

Ms Hopwood said people should look out for non-healing mouth ulcers that last longer than two to three weeks, red or white patches in the mouth or throat, any lumps, bumps or swellings or unexplained pain or discomfort or difficulty eating, speaking or swallowing.

“Often these may be nothing to worry about, but it is always best to get them examined,” she added.

“No doctor or dentist is going to think that you are wasting their time so ‘If in doubt, get checked out’.”

Excessive drinking, when combined with smoking can increase the risk of mouth cancer by up to 30 times.

Poor diets low in fresh fruit and vegetables are also a concern as is the human papilloma virus (HPV) which is transmitted through oral sex.

Excessive sunlight is another factor in cancers of the lip, especially for those who spend time outdoors such as builders or crofter

Ms Hopwood is advising people to drink within recommended limits, quit smoking, eat plenty of fruit and veg, practise safer sex and wear lip salve when spending extended periods outdoors.

The free mouth cancer screening clinics are available for anyone with concerns, whether they are registered with a dentist or not.

These will be held in Brae and in Lerwick on Thursday by appointment only.

To book a morning screening appointment at the Brae Dental Clinic, call 01806 522461.

To book an afternoon screening appointment at the Gilbert Bain Hospital dental suite, call 01595 743200.