Lerwick man given payback order for drug possession

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 36-year-old man was told to complete an 80-hour community payback order, after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

Ross Sutherland, of Kveldsro Gardens, Lerwick, was stopped by police on the 21st November 2023, when they recovered 5.98 grams of the Class A substance on him.

Procurator Fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said illicit drugs had been valued between £480 and £600.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly told the court that his client had been “in the throes” of a cocaine addiction but had since curtailed his usage.

“He realises he is no longer a young man,” Mr Kelly said.

Sutherland’s payback order will be reviewed in three months.