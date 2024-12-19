Statkraft submits application for substation 

Image: Statkraft,

A planning application for Mossy Hill windfarm’s substation has been submitted to the SIC.

Statkraft’s new substation would enable the consented Mossy Hill Wind Farm to connect to the new underground cable line between Kergord and Gremista.

The substation would provide space for transformer equipment for the energy company as well as electrical switchgear for SSEN Transmission.

Project manager John Thouless said: “The new substation will ensure that the wind farm can connect to the local electricity network, replacing two smaller substations which were originally consented.

“This will allow Mossy Hill to supply renewable electricity, further securing Shetland’s place as a major energy hub and contributor to net-zero targets.”

An application for the redesign of Mossy Hill Wind Farm is also expected to be submitted in early 2025 following Statkraft’s second public engagement event.